Australia Appoints New Ambassador to the U.S.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has appointed Greg Moriarty as Australia's next ambassador to the U.S., replacing Kevin Rudd. Rudd, critical of Trump, steps down one year early following Trump's public rebuke. The Trump administration is pleased with Moriarty's selection.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 25-01-2026 08:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 08:04 IST
- Australia
In a significant diplomatic move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the appointment of Greg Moriarty as the new ambassador to the United States, replacing Kevin Rudd.
The shift follows Rudd's public disagreements with former U.S. President Donald Trump, which culminated in a critical exchange. Rudd decided to conclude his tenure a year earlier than planned.
Albanese assured that the Trump administration has approved Moriarty's selection. Moriarty, currently the head of the Defence Department, is touted as an exemplary public servant, poised to strengthen Australia-U.S. relations.
