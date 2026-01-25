Left Menu

Australia Appoints New Ambassador to the U.S.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has appointed Greg Moriarty as Australia's next ambassador to the U.S., replacing Kevin Rudd. Rudd, critical of Trump, steps down one year early following Trump's public rebuke. The Trump administration is pleased with Moriarty's selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 25-01-2026 08:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 08:04 IST
Australia Appoints New Ambassador to the U.S.
Anthony Albanese
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant diplomatic move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the appointment of Greg Moriarty as the new ambassador to the United States, replacing Kevin Rudd.

The shift follows Rudd's public disagreements with former U.S. President Donald Trump, which culminated in a critical exchange. Rudd decided to conclude his tenure a year earlier than planned.

Albanese assured that the Trump administration has approved Moriarty's selection. Moriarty, currently the head of the Defence Department, is touted as an exemplary public servant, poised to strengthen Australia-U.S. relations.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Departure from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns

U.S. Departure from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns

 Global
2
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
3
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026