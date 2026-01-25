Australia Appoints New Ambassador to the U.S.

In a significant diplomatic move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the appointment of Greg Moriarty as the new ambassador to the United States, replacing Kevin Rudd.

The shift follows Rudd's public disagreements with former U.S. President Donald Trump, which culminated in a critical exchange. Rudd decided to conclude his tenure a year earlier than planned.

Albanese assured that the Trump administration has approved Moriarty's selection. Moriarty, currently the head of the Defence Department, is touted as an exemplary public servant, poised to strengthen Australia-U.S. relations.