Maharashtra's Rural Political Showdown: Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Elections
Over 20,000 candidates have filed nominations for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra. The elections covering 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis are scheduled for February 5, with results on February 7. Kolhapur district tops nominations for Panchayat Samiti seats.
Over 20,000 candidates are vying for positions in the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra, according to an official briefing on Sunday.
The elections, involving 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis, are slated for February 5, with vote counting set for February 7.
The State Election Commission reports that 7,695 nominations were submitted for 731 Zilla Parishad seats, while 13,023 were filed for 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats. Notably, Kolhapur led with 1,529 nominations, followed by Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Solapur. Dharashiv saw the highest nominations for Zilla Parishad with 967 candidates.
