In a striking comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has argued that European nations have substituted their reliance on Russia with a new dependency on the United States. This shift, he claims, has resulted from Western sanctions that have skewed previous economic partnerships.

Peskov detailed how Europe's prior relationship with Russia was characterized by 'mutual dependence,' with a dynamic interplay between buyers and sellers within a competitive global market. The transition away from Russia, he insists, has not freed European states but bound them to another power.

Furthermore, Peskov criticized the current European political leadership's approach to international relations. He particularly took aim at EU and NATO officials, questioning their involvement and effectiveness in managing pertinent geopolitical matters.

