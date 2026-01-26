Rising Tensions in Minneapolis: Federal vs. Local Dispute Intensifies

On Sunday, Senior Trump administration officials defended the shooting of U.S. citizen Alex Pretti by immigration agents in Minneapolis, despite video evidence contradicting their narrative. The incident has reignited friction between local law enforcement and federal officers, drawing public ire.

Witnesses and video footage reveal differing accounts, showing Pretti holding a phone, not a weapon, at the time of his death. Attempting to aid other protesters, Pretti was pepper-sprayed before being detained and subsequently shot by officers.

The events have spurred widespread protests and legal actions, with Minnesota's officials demanding federal withdrawal. The incident reflects broader national tensions over federal interventions in democratic cities.