Bari Weiss Aims for a Political Overhaul at CBS News

CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss is spearheading a strategic overhaul at the network, striving to shed perceived liberal bias while increasing its audience. Despite facing challenges, including inexperience in broadcasting and internal conflicts, Weiss is making bold moves to redefine CBS's presence in the media landscape.

CBS News Editor-In-Chief Bari Weiss is unveiling her strategic vision for the network in an effort to expand its audience and address concerns of liberal bias. Elevated to lead in October, her mission is unprecedented: to orchestrate a political reset while capturing new viewership.

Weiss, a former opinion journalist, faces a critical audience shift toward social media while CBS's evening news lags in viewership rankings. Controversies have marked her tenure, including staff unrest and controversial programming decisions.

Despite the turbulence, Weiss is introducing significant changes, such as choosing Tony Dokoupil as a new anchor. Her leadership pushes CBS toward including diverse perspectives, though the revamped news show's ratings show gradual improvement.

