Amit Shah to launch projects worth Rs 1,715 cr, address rally, interact with BJP workers in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs 1,715 crore in Assam on Friday. He will also address a public meeting, participate in a cultural programme of the Mishing tribe and interact with BJP functionaries and workers in Dibrugarh, Dhemaji and Guwahati, respectively. Shah reached Dibrugarh around midnight on Thursday and was received by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, several members of the state cabinet and senior officials. This is Shah's second visit, since December 29, to Assam, where the ruling BJP is aiming to retain power in the state for the third consecutive term in the upcoming assembly elections. ''Honoured to welcome Adarniya @AmitShah ji at Dibrugarh airport'', the chief minister posted on 'X'. ''His visit will mark key milestones across Upper Assam, spanning development, governance, and cultural celebration. We look forward to his guidance and everlasting support for the people of Assam'', Sarma said. In the first programme of the day in Dibrugarh, Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the Rs 284 crore second MLA complex and hostel as a part of efforts to establish the district as the second administrative hub, a senior official said. He will also inaugurate the first phase of the modern multi-disciplinary sports complex built at a cost of Rs 238 crore and lay the foundation stone for its second phase, which is estimated to be constructed at a cost of Rs 209 crore. The home minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation of the Rs 292 crore Wildlife Health and Research Centre and launch the Rs 692 crore project of restoration and rejuvenation of wetlands in the state. Shah will also address a public rally in Dibrugarh, and all his programmes will be held at the Khanikar Parade Ground in the district, officials said. He will leave for neighbouring Dhemaji district, where he will be the chief guest at a youth cultural programme of the Mishing tribe, they said. Shah will leave for Guwahati, where he will interact with BJP office-bearers and party workers to discuss strategies for the forthcoming assembly polls in the state and the prevailing political situation. Assam, with 126 assembly constituencies, is expected to go to polls in March-April, and the BJP's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, has started making frequent visits to the state.

