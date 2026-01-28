Left Menu

Trump Warns Iraq Over Al-Maliki: US Support at Risk

President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iraq, stating U.S. support would cease if Nouri al-Maliki, seen as pro-Iran, returns to power. This development occurs amid mounting tensions between the U.S. and Iran over recent protests and potential military responses.

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iraq, threatening to withdraw U.S. support if the country's former prime minister, Nouri al-Maliki, regains power. This announcement follows the Coordination Framework's nomination of al-Maliki, raising concerns in Washington due to his perceived closeness to Iran.

Trump criticized al-Maliki's past leadership, describing it as a period of poverty and chaos for Iraq. His message resonates amidst heightened tensions with Iran, as Trump considers possible military actions against the regime over its handling of recent protests.

This intervention comes during a sensitive time in Iraqi politics, with the U.S. wary of Iran's influence in the region. Trump's involvement could impact al-Maliki's prospects, as U.S. officials continue to monitor the political dynamics in Baghdad closely.

