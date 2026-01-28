Left Menu

Corruption Verdict Rocks Korean Political Landscape

South Korea's former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for corruption. She received bribes from the Unification Church in exchange for business favors. The verdict precedes an upcoming ruling on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law imposition case.

In a significant development, South Korea's political scene was shaken when the Seoul Central District Court sentenced the former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, to 20 months in prison on charges of corruption. Kim was found guilty of receiving bribes from the Unification Church in exchange for business concessions.

This ruling has come at a pivotal time, as the court is set to deliver its verdict in the high-profile case against former President Yoon Suk Yeol, charged with rebellion for imposing martial law the previous year.

The upcoming judgement could further intensify the political landscape, especially since the independent counsel had earlier recommended the death penalty for Yoon, marking a tense period in Korean political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

