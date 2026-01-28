Tragedy in the Sky: Maharashtra Deputy CM's Fatal Plane Crash
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically died in a plane crash while en route to address public meetings for zilla parishad elections. The incident left five dead, including Pawar. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed shock and extended condolences to the bereaved families through a heartfelt message.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has died in a tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of five people. The aircraft was trying an emergency landing at Baramati Airfield in Pune district when the incident occurred.
Pawar was traveling from Mumbai to Baramati to address public meetings related to the upcoming zilla parishad elections scheduled for February 5. His unexpected death has left the political community in shock.
Reacting to the tragic news, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti expressed her deep sorrow. She offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, hoping for peace for the departed souls.