Tragedy in the Sky: Maharashtra Deputy CM's Fatal Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has died in a tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of five people. The aircraft was trying an emergency landing at Baramati Airfield in Pune district when the incident occurred.

Pawar was traveling from Mumbai to Baramati to address public meetings related to the upcoming zilla parishad elections scheduled for February 5. His unexpected death has left the political community in shock.

Reacting to the tragic news, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti expressed her deep sorrow. She offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, hoping for peace for the departed souls.