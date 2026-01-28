Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Perishes in Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others died in a plane crash near Pune on Wednesday. Condolences flowed from leaders across India, including Odisha's Governor, Chief Minister, and opposition leaders, all expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident that claimed five lives.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, along with four others, tragically lost their lives in a plane crash near Pune, Maharashtra, on Wednesday morning. The aircraft crashed in the Baramati area during landing, according to officials.

Condolences poured in from across the nation. Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati expressed deep sadness and extended thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called the news 'heartbreaking' and acknowledged Pawar as a dynamic leader and public servant.

Opposition BJD president Naveen Patnaik and other prominent figures, including Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, also offered heartfelt condolences, emphasizing the void left by Pawar's untimely demise. Leaders prayed for strength for the grieving families during this tragic time.

