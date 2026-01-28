Tragic Loss: Political Leader Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash

The political landscape of Maharashtra has been rocked by the sudden death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her heartfelt condolences, marking his passing as an irreplaceable loss for the state and the nation.

Pawar, a key leader in the Nationalist Congress Party, tragically lost his life in a plane crash near Baramati, along with four others, leaving the region and its political community in shock.

The news has sent ripples across the political corridors, with leaders and citizens alike mourning the death of a stalwart who was pivotal in shaping Maharashtra's political discourse. Gupta's message emphasized strength for the bereaved family amid this colossal loss.

