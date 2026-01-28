Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Political Leader Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta expressed condolences for Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash. Pawar's untimely demise is seen as a significant loss for Indian politics, especially in Maharashtra. The crash, claiming five lives, left the state in mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:12 IST
Tragic Loss: Political Leader Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape of Maharashtra has been rocked by the sudden death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her heartfelt condolences, marking his passing as an irreplaceable loss for the state and the nation.

Pawar, a key leader in the Nationalist Congress Party, tragically lost his life in a plane crash near Baramati, along with four others, leaving the region and its political community in shock.

The news has sent ripples across the political corridors, with leaders and citizens alike mourning the death of a stalwart who was pivotal in shaping Maharashtra's political discourse. Gupta's message emphasized strength for the bereaved family amid this colossal loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026