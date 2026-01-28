Left Menu

Tragic Air Crashes: Political and Prominent Losses in India

A tragic aircraft crash claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, highlighting a history of significant air disasters involving political figures and celebrities. The crash took place as Pawar's plane attempted to land in Baramati, adding to a list of notable air fatalities in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:15 IST
Tragic Air Crashes: Political and Prominent Losses in India
aircraft crash
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic aircraft crash on Wednesday morning claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar alongside four others. This incident brings back sorrowful memories of past major air disasters that have taken the lives of political luminaries and other prominent figures in India.

The ill-fated aircraft was attempting to land in Baramati, Pune when the crash occurred, resulting in the untimely deaths of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, aged 66, and his fellow passengers. This tragedy echoes the fatal air accidents that have previously shaken the country.

Noteworthy among such incidents is the crash that killed India's pioneering nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha in 1966, the plane mishap that took Sanjay Gandhi's life in 1980, and more recent tragedies involving figures like General Bipin Rawat in 2021. These incidents reflect the perilous nature of air travel, particularly for high-profile individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026