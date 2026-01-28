Political Leaders Mourn Tragic Loss of Ajit Pawar in Plane Crash

In a tragic event that has stunned the political fraternity, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed their profound sorrow over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The incident occurred when Pawar's aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport on Wednesday morning, resulting in the loss of all five lives on board.

N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his shock and deep sadness over the untimely demise of Pawar, offering his sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Sharing his grief on X, he described the senior leader's death as both shocking and distressing. Naidu's sentiments reflected the gravity of the loss felt across political circles.

Similarly, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a former chief minister and the YSRCP figurehead, mourned the loss of Pawar. He shared his sympathies with Pawar's family and the families of the other victims, acknowledging the suddenness and tragedy of the situation. Reddy's words highlighted the widespread impact of the Deputy Chief Minister's untimely passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)