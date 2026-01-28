Left Menu

Political Leaders Mourn Tragic Loss of Ajit Pawar in Plane Crash

Political leaders N Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mourned the sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash. The aircraft crashed during landing at Baramati airport, killing Pawar and four others. Leaders expressed shock and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:43 IST
Political Leaders Mourn Tragic Loss of Ajit Pawar in Plane Crash
plane crash
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event that has stunned the political fraternity, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed their profound sorrow over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The incident occurred when Pawar's aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport on Wednesday morning, resulting in the loss of all five lives on board.

N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his shock and deep sadness over the untimely demise of Pawar, offering his sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Sharing his grief on X, he described the senior leader's death as both shocking and distressing. Naidu's sentiments reflected the gravity of the loss felt across political circles.

Similarly, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a former chief minister and the YSRCP figurehead, mourned the loss of Pawar. He shared his sympathies with Pawar's family and the families of the other victims, acknowledging the suddenness and tragedy of the situation. Reddy's words highlighted the widespread impact of the Deputy Chief Minister's untimely passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026