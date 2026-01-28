Nouri al-Maliki: A Controversial Comeback Amidst U.S.–Iraq Tensions

Nouri al-Maliki, the former Prime Minister of Iraq, is at the center of political tension as he eyes a return to leadership. His previous tenure was marked by accusations of exacerbating sectarian divides and facilitating the rise of the Islamic State.

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning against Iraq possibly reinstating Maliki, pledging to retract U.S. support if the Iranian-backed leader is chosen again. Trump's intervention underscores his administration's efforts to limit Iran's influence in Iraq, a nation balancing between Washington and Tehran.

Despite these challenges, Maliki remains a formidable force within Iraqi politics. As a key player in the Shi'ite Islamist Dawa Party and the State of Law coalition, his connections with Iran-backed factions continue to bolster his influence, even amidst calls for accountability over past administrative failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)