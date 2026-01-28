Left Menu

Maharashtra Mourns: Remembering Ajit Pawar's Legacy

Senior leaders, across various political parties, express grief over the untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP president Ajit Pawar due to a plane crash. The incident is deemed a huge loss for the state's politics and development, with many leaders recalling his dedication and impactful leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Nagpur | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:34 IST
Maharashtra Mourns: Remembering Ajit Pawar's Legacy
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra was shaken on Wednesday as news broke of the tragic demise of Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar in a fatal plane crash near Baramati in Pune district. Leaders from all political alignments have conveyed their sorrow, highlighting Pawar's influential role in the state's political landscape.

The loss of Pawar, aged 66, along with four others in the crash, was described as a 'black day' for Maharashtra, with NCP's Sharad Pawar and the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressing disbelief and shock. The incident, deemed an accident, has united various political entities in recognizing Pawar's steadfast commitment to public welfare and development.

A flood of tributes came in, with leaders emphasizing Pawar's administrative acumen and his dedication to the state's people. His contributions to Maharashtra's infrastructure and governance were praised, affirming his indelible impact on the state's political and social fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026