Maharashtra Mourns: Remembering Ajit Pawar's Legacy

Maharashtra was shaken on Wednesday as news broke of the tragic demise of Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar in a fatal plane crash near Baramati in Pune district. Leaders from all political alignments have conveyed their sorrow, highlighting Pawar's influential role in the state's political landscape.

The loss of Pawar, aged 66, along with four others in the crash, was described as a 'black day' for Maharashtra, with NCP's Sharad Pawar and the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressing disbelief and shock. The incident, deemed an accident, has united various political entities in recognizing Pawar's steadfast commitment to public welfare and development.

A flood of tributes came in, with leaders emphasizing Pawar's administrative acumen and his dedication to the state's people. His contributions to Maharashtra's infrastructure and governance were praised, affirming his indelible impact on the state's political and social fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)