Tragedy on the Tarmac: Maharashtra Deputy CM Dies in Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others died in a plane crash near Baramati airport. An accidental death report was filed, and the CID will investigate, supported by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's findings. The chartered plane faced poor visibility before crashing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-01-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 00:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others tragically died in a plane crash near Baramati airport on Wednesday. The accident has spurred authorities to register an accidental death report (ADR), confirming the fatalities.

The ill-fated chartered aircraft crashed just 200 meters from the runway's edge, bursting into flames. The victims included Captain Sumit Kapoor, co-pilot Capt. Shambhavi Pathak, Personal Security Officer Vidip Jadhav, and flight attendant Pinky Mali.

The CID is expected to lead the investigation, utilizing insights from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. While no orders have been issued yet, police have transferred the ADR to initiate the formal probe process into the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

