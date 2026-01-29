Supreme Court Stays Controversial UGC Regulations Amid Rising Concerns

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court on Thursday paused the implementation of the University Grants Commission's (UGC) new regulations slated for 2026. The decision comes amid growing opposition from various quarters, alleging the rules as arbitrary and unconstitutional.

Alankar Agnihotri, a suspended City Magistrate from Bareilly, expressed concerns to ANI about the institutional misuse of caste-based discrimination provisions, cautioning that such practices could incite societal unrest. Agnihotri criticized the exploitation of these provisions, pointing out that families, regardless of merit, face unjust accusations.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar weighed in, underscoring the importance of respecting constitutional and judicial protocols. He emphasized that no one should challenge Supreme Court decisions, which are being adhered to by both state and central governments. Meanwhile, the Court opined that the definition of caste-based discrimination in the new regulations is vague and potentially open to misuse.