Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays Controversial UGC Regulations Amid Rising Concerns

The Supreme Court has stayed the University Grants Commission's new regulations for 2026, citing ambiguities in caste discrimination definitions. Suspended Bareilly Magistrate Agnihotri warns against institutional misuse, while U.P. Minister Rajbhar emphasizes respect for judicial decisions amid nationwide protests challenging the new regulations' fairness and legality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:59 IST
Supreme Court Stays Controversial UGC Regulations Amid Rising Concerns
Suspended City Magistrate of Bareilly Alankar Agnihotri (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court on Thursday paused the implementation of the University Grants Commission's (UGC) new regulations slated for 2026. The decision comes amid growing opposition from various quarters, alleging the rules as arbitrary and unconstitutional.

Alankar Agnihotri, a suspended City Magistrate from Bareilly, expressed concerns to ANI about the institutional misuse of caste-based discrimination provisions, cautioning that such practices could incite societal unrest. Agnihotri criticized the exploitation of these provisions, pointing out that families, regardless of merit, face unjust accusations.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar weighed in, underscoring the importance of respecting constitutional and judicial protocols. He emphasized that no one should challenge Supreme Court decisions, which are being adhered to by both state and central governments. Meanwhile, the Court opined that the definition of caste-based discrimination in the new regulations is vague and potentially open to misuse.

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026