Karnataka Assembly Faces Turmoil Over Controversial Government Advertisement

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed significant turmoil following the publication of a state government advertisement that opposed the Centre's VB-G RAM G Act. The opposition BJP accused the Siddaramaiah-led state government of misusing taxpayer money for what they called 'false propaganda'.

During the heated session, the House was temporarily adjourned, and BJP members staged a walkout, protesting the state's stance against the Centre's decision to replace the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act with the new act. The advertisement was accused of disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi through its portrayal of caricatures.

Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge defended the move, asserting that the advertisement did not breach any laws and that the BJP's protests suggested that the state should blindly follow the Centre. The controversy continues as both sides hold firm on their positions.

