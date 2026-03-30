Karnataka's Campaign Trail: Siddaramaiah Rallies for Umesh Meti in Bagalkot By-Election

Karnataka's political landscape witnessed a significant development as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah campaigned for Congress candidate Umesh Meti in the Bagalkot Assembly by-election. The rally took place in Sutara Gunda village, where several senior party figures, including ministers R B Thimmapur and Bairati Suresh, showcased their support.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lauded the decision to field Umesh Meti, highlighting the positive feedback from rural communities following a booth-level survey. "A young candidate has been given a chance, aligning with our party's tradition," Shivakumar stated, emphasizing the strong response to Congress's choice.

Furthermore, Shivakumar revealed that numerous BJP leaders and independent candidates are considering joining Congress. He also underscored the government's commitment to healthcare reform, aligning with the vision of HY Meti, by offering free medical services. The Election Commission has slated the by-election for April 23, 2026, with results expected by May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)