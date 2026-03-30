Left Menu

Karnataka's Campaign Trail: Siddaramaiah Rallies for Umesh Meti in Bagalkot By-Election

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah campaigned for Congress candidate Umesh Meti in the Bagalkot Assembly constituency. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar praised the choice of a young candidate, noting positive rural feedback. The by-election is set for April 2026, with results on May 4. Key BJP figures may join Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:56 IST
Karnataka's Campaign Trail: Siddaramaiah Rallies for Umesh Meti in Bagalkot By-Election
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah campaigns for Congress candidate Umesh Meti (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political landscape witnessed a significant development as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah campaigned for Congress candidate Umesh Meti in the Bagalkot Assembly by-election. The rally took place in Sutara Gunda village, where several senior party figures, including ministers R B Thimmapur and Bairati Suresh, showcased their support.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lauded the decision to field Umesh Meti, highlighting the positive feedback from rural communities following a booth-level survey. "A young candidate has been given a chance, aligning with our party's tradition," Shivakumar stated, emphasizing the strong response to Congress's choice.

Furthermore, Shivakumar revealed that numerous BJP leaders and independent candidates are considering joining Congress. He also underscored the government's commitment to healthcare reform, aligning with the vision of HY Meti, by offering free medical services. The Election Commission has slated the by-election for April 23, 2026, with results expected by May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Trump Warns Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Tensions Rise as Trump Warns Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

 Global
2
Legal Challenge Against EPA's Coal Pollution Rollback

Legal Challenge Against EPA's Coal Pollution Rollback

 Global
3
South Africa: The Dark Horse Set to Surprise at the World Cup

South Africa: The Dark Horse Set to Surprise at the World Cup

 Global
4
Foiled Attack on Detroit Synagogue: Hezbollah Inspiration Unveiled

Foiled Attack on Detroit Synagogue: Hezbollah Inspiration Unveiled

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026