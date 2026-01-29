Congress Criticizes Modi's Budget Session Rhetoric

The Congress party took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his remarks at the start of the Budget session. They accused him of delivering his typical, hypocrisy-laden messages before each session.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Modi avoids all-party meetings that could involve the opposition in crucial national matters, and pushes bills through Parliament without proper scrutiny. Ramesh further criticized Modi for not addressing opposition concerns directly in Parliament but instead focusing on election speeches.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's ambitions with the free trade pact with the European Union, urging manufacturers to explore new markets. He spoke of the government's efforts to resolve long-standing issues and prioritize human-centric development, portraying India as a beacon of hope.

