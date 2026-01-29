Left Menu

Maharashtra Mourns: Ajit Pawar's Final Journey

The state of Maharashtra mourned the loss of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash. Thousands attended his cremation at Vidya Pratishthan college ground with full state honors. Leaders across India expressed their condolences and paid their respects to the beloved leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baramati | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:08 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Chants of 'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe' echoed through Maharashtra as the state bid farewell to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The 66-year-old leader, revered as 'Dada' in Baramati, was cremated with state honors at Vidya Pratishthan college ground, a day after dying in a plane crash with four others.

A sea of mourners, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, gathered to pay their respects, while his sons, Parth and Jay, lit the funeral pyre. The Pawar family, including patriarch Sharad Pawar and cousin Supriya Sule, stood in mourning alongside top political figures.

An investigation into the crash continued as the Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed the recovery of the aircraft's black box. The sequence of events revealed a failed landing attempt in poor visibility, leading to the crash that claimed lives of Captain Sumit Kapoor, co-pilot Capt Shambhavi Pathak, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

