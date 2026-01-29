Maharashtra Mourns: Ajit Pawar's Final Journey

Chants of 'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe' echoed through Maharashtra as the state bid farewell to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The 66-year-old leader, revered as 'Dada' in Baramati, was cremated with state honors at Vidya Pratishthan college ground, a day after dying in a plane crash with four others.

A sea of mourners, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, gathered to pay their respects, while his sons, Parth and Jay, lit the funeral pyre. The Pawar family, including patriarch Sharad Pawar and cousin Supriya Sule, stood in mourning alongside top political figures.

An investigation into the crash continued as the Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed the recovery of the aircraft's black box. The sequence of events revealed a failed landing attempt in poor visibility, leading to the crash that claimed lives of Captain Sumit Kapoor, co-pilot Capt Shambhavi Pathak, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)