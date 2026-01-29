Left Menu

BJP's Nitin Nabin to Strengthen Party Roots in Goa

BJP president Nitin Nabin is set for a strategic two-day visit to Goa, during which he will conduct crucial meetings with party leaders, including Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Nabin aims to bolster the BJP's organizational framework in the state, focusing on booth-level committees.

BJP President Nitin Nabin is poised to embark on a pivotal two-day visit to Goa, commencing Friday, aimed at fortifying the party's organizational structure in the coastal state. Upon arrival, Nabin will preside over the state BJP core committee meeting, as confirmed by the party on Thursday.

The visit includes high-level discussions with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and numerous interactions with party booth karyakartas across various constituencies. Notably, an important meeting with the South Goa district committee and BJP MLAs will occur in Panaji and Margao, respectively.

On Saturday, Nabin plans to inspect the construction site of the new BJP office at Kadamba Plateau and address key party functionaries at a karyakarta sammelan in Taleigao. These engagements are seen as vital for reinforcing the BJP's grassroots presence in Goa, according to Sanjay Mayukh, the national media co-incharge.

