Top bureaucrats pay homage to Ajit Pawar

Updated: 29-01-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 21:50 IST
Top government officials on Thursday paid homage to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, recalling his leadership qualities and his emphasis on discipline. Pawar, 66, who died in an air crash on Wednesday, performed his duties with devotion and honesty, they said. Speaking at the condoence meet at Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the state government, Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge said that Maharahstra has lost a duty-bound, disciplined, and punctual leader. Senior officials including Iqbal Singh Chahal, Manisha Mhaiskar, Ashwini Bhide and Asim Kumar Gupta were present at the meeting.

