Trump says Putin agreed to not fire on Kyiv for a week during cold

U.S. President Donald Trump ‌said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir ⁠Putin agreed to not fire on Kyiv for a week ​due to cold weather.

"I personally ‍asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various towns ⁠for ‌a ⁠week, and he agreed to ‍do that," Trump said at a ​Cabinet meeting, citing "extraordinary cold" in ⁠the region.

"It was very nice. A ⁠lot of people said, 'Don't waste the call, you're not ⁠going to get that.' And ⁠he ‌did it," Trump added.

