PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - January 30
- Donald Trump warns Keir Starmer against closer business ties with China - Weight-loss drugs linked to risk of pancreatitis, UK regulator warns
- Ocado suffers blow as Canadian partner shuts distribution centre - Police arrest fifth man over fires at properties linked to Keir Starmer
Overview - U.S. President Donald Trump warned British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that it is "very dangerous" to pursue closer business ties with China after Starmer praised Britain's "strong" relations with Beijing.
- Britain's medicines regulator has warned that users of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs face a small risk of acute pancreatitis and urged patients and doctors to watch for severe stomach pain, nausea or vomiting. - Ocado's North American business took another hit after its partner Empire, owner of Canada's Sobeys chain, said it would close a Calgary distribution centre run on the British group's automated technology.
- British police have made a fifth arrest in their investigation into alleged arson attacks on property linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, detaining a 19-year-old man in Harlow, Essex, before releasing him under investigation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
