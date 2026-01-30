PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - January 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has ‌not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Donald Trump warns Keir ⁠Starmer against closer business ties with China - Weight-loss drugs linked to risk of pancreatitis, UK regulator warns

- Ocado suffers blow as Canadian ​partner shuts distribution centre - Police arrest fifth man over fires ‍at properties linked to Keir Starmer

Overview - U.S. President Donald Trump warned British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that it is "very dangerous" to pursue closer business ties ⁠with ‌China after Starmer ⁠praised Britain's "strong" relations with Beijing.

- Britain's medicines regulator has warned that ‍users of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs face a small risk of acute pancreatitis and ​urged patients and doctors to watch for severe stomach ⁠pain, nausea or vomiting. - Ocado's North American business took another hit after its ⁠partner Empire, owner of Canada's Sobeys chain, said it would close a Calgary distribution centre run on the British group's ⁠automated technology.

- British police have made a fifth arrest in their investigation ⁠into ‌alleged arson attacks on property linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, detaining a 19-year-old man in Harlow, ⁠Essex, before releasing him under investigation. (Compiled ‍by Bengaluru newsroom)

