President, PM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on death anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 11:56 IST
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat memorial on his 78th death anniversary on Friday. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and several Union ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also visited the memorial to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation. A two minutes silence was observed by the dignitaries in his memory. At an all-faith prayer meeting held at the memorial, Gandhi's favourite devotional songs, including ''Raghuptati Raghav Raja Ram'', were rendered. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popular as Mahatma Gandhi, was the leading figure of India's struggle for Freedom from the British rule. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948, in Delhi.

