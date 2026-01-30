French PM forces full 2026 budget through without vote
France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu made use of a special constitutional power on Friday to force his 2026 budget bill through the deeply divided lower house of parliament without a vote, a move that will likely trigger further votes of no confidence.
Lecornu had already invoked Article 49.3 of the Constitution on the income side as well as on the expenditure side of the legislation to get it through the lower house, where it had become deadlocked after three months of discussions.
