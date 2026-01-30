Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-01-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 13:55 IST
French PM forces full 2026 budget through without vote
France's Prime Minister Sebastien ‌Lecornu made use of a special constitutional ⁠power on Friday to force his 2026 budget bill through ​the deeply divided lower house ‍of parliament without a vote, a move that will likely trigger ⁠further ‌votes ⁠of no confidence.

Lecornu had already invoked ‍Article 49.3 of the ​Constitution on the income side as ⁠well as on the expenditure ⁠side of the legislation to get it through the ⁠lower house, where it had become ⁠deadlocked ‌after three months of discussions.

