French PM forces full 2026 budget through without vote

France's Prime Minister Sebastien ‌Lecornu made use of a special constitutional ⁠power on Friday to force his 2026 budget bill through ​the deeply divided lower house ‍of parliament without a vote, a move that will likely trigger ⁠further ‌votes ⁠of no confidence.

Lecornu had already invoked ‍Article 49.3 of the ​Constitution on the income side as ⁠well as on the expenditure ⁠side of the legislation to get it through the ⁠lower house, where it had become ⁠deadlocked ‌after three months of discussions.

