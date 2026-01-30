Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi 'strong voice' against communalism: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday lauded party leader Rahul Gandhi as a sincere person who was a strong voice on various issues like communalism in the country. Tharoor said that everyone likes Rahul as he constantly speaks against the politics of communalism, hatred and divisiveness in the country.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-01-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 14:18 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday lauded party leader Rahul Gandhi as a ''sincere'' person who was a ''strong voice'' on various issues like communalism in the country. Tharoor said that everyone likes Rahul as he constantly speaks against the politics of communalism, hatred and divisiveness in the country. ''I do not have a different opinion on that,'' the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram told reporters here. Tharoor also said that he had never agreed with any wrong comment against Rahul, saying ''he is a sincere leader''. His remarks come a day after he met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for redressal of his grievances, after which he said ''all is good'' and ''we are all on the same page''. Tharoor had been upset over the treatment meted out to him at a Kochi event recently and attempts by some leaders to sideline him in Kerala.

