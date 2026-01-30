Left Menu

Shah to discuss election-related matters with top Assam BJP leaders in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold discussions with top BJP functionaries on the upcoming Assam Assembly elections at the state party headquarters here on Friday evening. A party spokesperson said that it will be a closed-door meeting with senior leaders, as the BJP seeks a third straight term in the state.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-01-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 15:41 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold discussions with top BJP functionaries on the upcoming Assam Assembly elections at the state party headquarters here on Friday evening. A party spokesperson said that it will be a closed-door meeting with senior leaders, as the BJP seeks a third straight term in the state. ''Select members of the election management committee and the state core committee will participate in the meeting. The discussion will revolve around the Assembly elections,'' he said. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state party president Dilip Saikia, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, among others, will be present at the meeting. The spokesperson further said that since the seat-sharing arrangements with the alliance partners have not been finalised yet, party ticket allotment is unlikely to figure prominently in the discussion. The BJP currently leads a coalition government in Assam with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), while the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has also extended support. The saffron party has maintained that its alliance with the regional parties will continue, though the formalities are being worked out. ''Amit Shah ji is expected to take an update on the progress in the electioneering process so far and also provide his guidance on the road ahead,'' the spokesperson added. Shah, who reached Assam around midnight on Thursday on his second visit to this northeastern state within a month, attended two events at Dibrugarh and Dhemaji. He is scheduled to leave for West Bengal after the meeting with the party leaders here.

