Iran prepared for talks with US, but has to be 'fair and equitable, foreign minister says
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:25 IST
Iran is prepared for the resumption of talks with the United States, but negotiations should be "fair and equitable", Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday in a press conference with his Turkish counterpart.
Araqchi, who described his talks with Hakan Fidan in Istanbul as "good and useful", also said that Tehran was ready to engage with regional countries to promote stability and peace.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)