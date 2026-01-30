Left Menu

Iran prepared for talks with US, but has to be 'fair and equitable, foreign minister says

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:25 IST
Iran is prepared ‌for the resumption of talks with ⁠the United States, but negotiations should be "fair and ​equitable", Iran's Foreign Minister ‍Abbas Araqchi said on Friday in a press ⁠conference ‌with ⁠his Turkish counterpart.

Araqchi, who described ‍his talks with ​Hakan Fidan in Istanbul as "good ⁠and useful", also said that ⁠Tehran was ready to engage with regional ⁠countries to promote stability ⁠and peace.

