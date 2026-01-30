Gandhi's ideals source of inspiration for building peaceful, inclusive society: Sikkim CM

Left Menu

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:39 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday said Mahatma Gandhi's ideals remain a timeless source of inspiration for building a just, peaceful and inclusive society. On the occasion of Martyrs' Day, Tamang paid heartfelt tribute to India's brave martyrs by halting his convoy and observing two minutes of silence during his journey. The solemn gesture was a humble mark of respect for freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation's independence, unity, and sovereignty. By pausing his movement, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his solidarity with the ideals and sacrifices that continue to inspire generations of Indians, an official statement said. The chief minister in a Facebook post, said that on this solemn occasion of Martyrs' Day, ''We pay our deepest homage to the brave sons and daughters of the nation who laid down their lives for our freedom, unity, and sovereignty. Their supreme sacrifice forms the bedrock of our democracy and continues to guide our collective conscience.'' The CM said Gandhi's life of truth, non violence, and selfless service showed the world the moral path to freedom. ''His ideals remain a timeless source of inspiration for building a just, peaceful, and inclusive society,'' said Tamang. ''As we honour our martyrs and Mahatma Gandhi ji, let us reaffirm our resolve to uphold the values they stood for, justice, equality, harmony, and national integrity and to serve the nation with dedication and integrity,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

