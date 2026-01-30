Medallin Sports Appointed as Official Travel Agent for ICC Men's T20 World Cup India and Sri Lanka 2026

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Medallin Sports, a sports experiential and travel company, has been appointed as an Official Travel Agent (OTA) for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be hosted across India and Sri Lanka. The company has also secured OTA rights for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the United Kingdom, strengthening its footprint across global ICC tournaments. As an Official Travel Agent, Medallin Sports will curate official, end-to-end match and travel experiences that combine live cricket with thoughtfully planned journeys. These experiences include confirmed match tickets, accommodation across multiple categories, international and domestic travel, match-day hospitality, and destination-led add-ons that is designed to cater to both high-net-worth individuals and passionate cricket fans seeking authentic, well-organised access to major global events. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 reflects a growing shift in how fans engage with sport. Increasingly, audiences are travelling to experience matches live, follow teams across multiple venues, and explore host destinations along the way. From India's iconic stadiums to Sri Lanka's scenic host cities, the tournament offers fans the opportunity to combine high-octane cricket with immersive travel. A standout fixture of the tournament is the India vs Pakistan match in Colombo, regarded as one of the most intense rivalries in world sport and a major draw for travelling fans from across regions. Beyond the marquee clashes, Medallin Sports' programmes allow supporters to build multi-city itineraries that blend match days with cultural, culinary, and local experiences unique to each host destination. Commenting on the appointment, Varun Chopra, Director, Medallin Sports, said: ''Live sport has evolved into a major travel catalyst. Today's fans don't just want to watch the game-they want to be in the stadium, absorb the atmosphere, and explore the destination around the match, whether they're travelling with family, corporate groups, or as individual supporters.'' He added: ''At Medallin Sports, our focus is on making marquee cricket events accessible, seamless, and unforgettable for a broad spectrum of fans. Through flexible travel formats and officially authorised access, we enable fans to experience global sports events the way it's truly meant to be - live, immersive, and in person.'' With sports tourism gaining strong momentum across India and international markets, Medallin Sports continues to deliver experience-led travel solutions that balance comfort, access, and authenticity, aligned with how fans follow the game across borders. For more information on official ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 travel experiences, visit www.medallin.com or contact +91 8447110594. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out at the earliest, as limited inventory for premium fixtures including India vs Pakistan, the semi-finals, and the final that is expected to sell out well ahead of the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)