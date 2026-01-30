Hope will emerge from Gandhian values amid global despair: LG Sinha

Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that hope will emerge from Gandhian values and principles amid growing global despair, asserting that Mahatma Gandhis ideals continue to offer guidance in times of conflict. Sinha expressed his firm belief that in times of global despair, hope will emerge from Gandhian values and principles.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that hope will emerge from Gandhian values and principles amid growing global despair, asserting that Mahatma Gandhi's ideals continue to offer guidance in times of conflict. Paying tributes to the Father of the Nation on his 'punyatithi' (death anniversary) at a function organised by Gandhi Global Family here, Sinha said the grand celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti in J&K over the last six years have had a transformational impact on society. ''This transformation is clearly visible in the massive public participation in national integration programmes like the 'Tiranga Yatra', 'Har Ghar Tiranga', and 'Vande Mataram','' he said, calling upon the citizens to take a collective pledge for an 'Ujjawal Jammu Kashmir' and 'Ujjawal Bharat'. The LG also remembered and paid homage to the sacrifices of all great men and women on Martyrs' Day. ''Bapu's philosophy of non-violence, truth, and self-reliance proves as essential today as during India's independence struggle, providing timeless wisdom for navigating contemporary crises and bridging divides that threaten global society's collective future,'' he said. Sinha expressed his firm belief that in times of global despair, hope will emerge from Gandhian values and principles. ''Following Gandhi's values enables us to address current issues, build better futures, create global harmony, and promote human welfare,'' he said. The LG called upon the younger generation to recognise Gandhi's non-violence as supreme courage, not weakness.

