Sunetra Pawar likely to take oath as Maharashtra deputy CM
Sunetra Pawar, Rajya Sabha MP and the wife of deceased deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is likely to be sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, NCP sources said. It is likely that she will be sworn in as deputy chief minister by tomorrow evening, said the source, privy to the developments.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Sunetra Pawar, Rajya Sabha MP and the wife of deceased deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is likely to be sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, NCP sources said. ''Tomorrow, a parliamentary board meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party will take place, where Sunetra Pawar will be elected as the leader of the legislature party,'' said a source. ''It is likely that she will be sworn in as deputy chief minister by tomorrow evening,'' said the source, privy to the developments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Nationalist Congress Party
- Ajit Pawar
- Rajya Sabha
- Sunetra Pawar
ALSO READ
Sunetra Pawar likely to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM
Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra likely to be sworn-in as Maharashtra Deputy CM on January 31: NCP sources.
IIM Nagpur joins hands with state govt, Tata Motors to help transform Maharashtra villages
Maharashtra govt strengthens fight against bonded labour; special focus on children
NCP legislature party meeting on Jan 31 to name Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar as leader: Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal.