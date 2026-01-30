Left Menu

Sunetra Pawar likely to take oath as Maharashtra deputy CM

Sunetra Pawar, Rajya Sabha MP and the wife of deceased deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is likely to be sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, NCP sources said. It is likely that she will be sworn in as deputy chief minister by tomorrow evening, said the source, privy to the developments.

Sunetra Pawar, Rajya Sabha MP and the wife of deceased deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is likely to be sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, NCP sources said. ''Tomorrow, a parliamentary board meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party will take place, where Sunetra Pawar will be elected as the leader of the legislature party,'' said a source. ''It is likely that she will be sworn in as deputy chief minister by tomorrow evening,'' said the source, privy to the developments.

