PM Modi speaks to Venezuela's acting President Rodriguez
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Venezuelas acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday. Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodrguez, the prime minister said in a post on X. Rodriguez took over as the interim president of Venezuela on January 5, two days after US forces seized her predecessor, Maduro, to face trial in New York.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday. This was the first time the two leaders spoke since the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States. ''Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodríguez,'' the prime minister said in a post on X. ''We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead,'' Modi added. Rodriguez took over as the interim president of Venezuela on January 5, two days after US forces seized her predecessor, Maduro, to face trial in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maduro
- Venezuelan
- Nicolas Maduro
- Delcy
- India
- New York
- Venezuela
- Narendra Modi
- Delcy Rodríguez
ALSO READ
Google India profit stays almost flat at Rs 1,437 cr in FY25, revenue dips 3 pc
Indian Railways Commissions Record 472 km of Kavach 4.0 in a Single Day
Creative economy plays vital role in UK-India relationship: British envoy Lindy Cameron
India EU-FTA will enable more tech sharing, collaboration: Industry
Adopt Gandhian ideals to build prosperous, just India: Adityanath