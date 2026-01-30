WPL Scoreboard: GG vs MI

Mumbai Indians: Sajeevan Sajana c Fulmali b Gautam 26 Hayley Matthews b Sophie Devine 6 Nat Sciver-Brunt c Sharma b Devine 2 Harmanpreet Kaur not out 82 Amelia Kerr c Mooney b Wareham 20 Amanjot Kaur st Mooney b Gayakwad 13 Sanskriti Gupta lbw b Wareham 0 Poonam Khemnar c&b Gardner 2 Rahila Firdous not out 1 Extras: (lb-1, w-3) 4 Total: (For 7 wickets In 20 overs) 156 Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-33, 3-37, 4-82, 5-126, 6-127, 7-155 Bowling: Renuka Singh 2-0-11-0, Kashvee Gautam 2-0-12-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-46-1, Sophie Devine 4-1-23-2, Georgia Wareham 4-0-26-2, Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-26-1, Tanuja Kanwar 1-0-11-0.

