PM Modi attends prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 30-01-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 23:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/X/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti on Friday. According to the PMO office, PM Modi stated that Bapu's efforts reshaped the course of our freedom movement and left a strong mark on India's journey that continues to be felt across generations.

"Attended a prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti. Bapu's life gives hope to millions. His efforts reshaped the course of our freedom movement and left a strong mark on India's journey that continues to be felt across generations." Earlier, PM Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on the 78th anniversary of his death.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, a leading figure in India's freedom movement, succumbed to bullets on January 30, 2026. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse while he was on his way to daily prayers. The all-religious prayer (Sarva-Dharma-Prarthana) and Martyr's Day Ceremony, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, were held.

Every year, Prime Minister Modi visits Rajghat to pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The Delhi Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory ahead of the function at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, on January 30 to mark Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

