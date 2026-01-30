Haryana CM Saini interacts with youth from Punjab

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday interacted with youth from Punjab who visited his official residence here on governance, public policy and employment opportunities. Highlighting good governance and a merit-based system as the foundation of development, Saini stressed the importance of a transparent recruitment policy to ensure fair opportunities for deserving youth. He described skill development as a key future requirement and said that promoting training, innovation and entrepreneurship would help make the youth self-reliant. CM Saini said that earning public trust in a democracy is not easy, and maintaining it is an even greater challenge. The third consecutive term of the double-engine government at the Centre and in Haryana reflects the confidence reposed by the people, especially the youth, in the government's policies, he said. He said that Haryana and Punjab are not just neighbouring states, but two strong streams of the same culture, traditions and heritage. After the interaction, Saini wrote in a post on X that the BJP will come to power in Punjab in the next polls. ''The strength of the youth... The lotus will bloom in Punjab!'' Saini said in the post. ''It is a matter of honour for me to welcome the youth who have arrived at Sant Kabir Kutir (Haryana CM's official residence) from the land of the Gurus. ''The immense energy I felt while interacting with these young people from Punjab will undoubtedly prove to be far-reaching for the development of our elder brother, the state of Punjab,'' he said in the post. In recent months, CM Saini has visited Punjab on many occasions in connection with various party-related, cultural and religious events. Often seen donning a turban when he visits the neighbouring state, Saini's frequent visits to Punjab come at a time when the AAP-ruled state is scheduled to go to polls in early 2027. Meanwhile, at a separate event, Saini said his public life is rooted in values of respect, tradition, and service. For him, wearing a turban is not a political statement, but a symbol of shared cultural heritage and reverence for the Gurus, he said. During his Friday's interaction, Saini, while referring to the implementation of 'Bina Parchi Bina Kharchi' policy, said government jobs in Haryana have been provided in a transparent manner and purely on the basis of merit. Large-scale recruitments carried out over the past years have boosted the confidence of the youth and strengthened politics based on trust, he said. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India a developed nation by 2047, and the country's youth will be the biggest force in achieving this goal. The chief minister said that the Haryana government is working to combat drug abuse. From setting up de-addiction centres to providing treatment for the addicted youth, sustained efforts are being made at every level, he said.

