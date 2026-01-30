AAP made tall promises to people in Punjab, but failed to deliver: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday claimed AAP made tall promises to the people of Punjab, but failed to deliver, adding that the AAP government has lost public trust. Contrasting this with the BJP government in Haryana, Saini said it is working with full dedication to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana' by 2047 under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At an event here, Saini said that before the October 2024 Haryana polls, the BJP had made 217 promises to the people of the state in its 'Sankalp Patra' (poll manifesto). Of these, 54 promises have already been fulfilled, while work is progressing rapidly on the remaining promises, he said, according to an official statement. ''In contrast, in neighbouring Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, the promises made in election manifestos by the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, respectively, have largely remained on paper with little implementation on the ground,'' he claimed. Targeting the AAP government in Punjab, CM Saini said that AAP made tall promises to the people before the elections, but failed to deliver after coming to power. He pointed out that while the Punjab government claims to give Rs 20,000 per acre as compensation to farmers affected by the recent floods, ''the party's national convener claimed in Gujarat that Rs 50,000 per acre was being provided''. He said such ''contradictory statements expose the reality of the AAP government''. Saini further said that Punjab's youth is in the grip of drug abuse, there are no employment opportunities, and people are ''fed up'' with the AAP government. He asserted that the people of Punjab are now determined to bring a BJP government to power. Polls in Punjab are scheduled to be held early next year. Saini said his public life is rooted in values of respect, tradition, and service. For him, wearing a turban is not a political statement, but a symbol of shared cultural heritage and reverence for the Gurus, he said. Saini is often seen donning a turban, especially during his recent frequent visits to neighbouring Punjab. Highlighting the achievements of the Haryana government, Saini claimed Haryana is the only state in the country where all 24 crops are procured at the minimum support price (MSP), with payments credited directly into farmers' bank accounts within 48 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)