Left Menu

Venezuela's acting president Rodriguez dials PM Modi, agrees to take bilateral ties to new heights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Venezuelas acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday and the two leaders agreed to take the bilateral relations to new heights in the years ahead. We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:15 IST
Venezuela's acting president Rodriguez dials PM Modi, agrees to take bilateral ties to new heights
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday and the two leaders agreed to take the bilateral relations to new heights in the years ahead. The phone call between Rodriguez and Modi was the first since the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by the United States. ''Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodri­guez,'' the prime minister said in a post on X. ''We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead,'' he added. Rodriguez took over as the interim president of Venezuela on January 5, two days after US forces seized her predecessor, Maduro, to face trial in New York. A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the two leaders agreed to further expand and deepen the India-Venezuela partnership in all areas, including trade and investment, energy, digital technology, health, agriculture and people-to-people ties. They exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, and underscored the importance of their close cooperation for the Global South, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026