Trump says Republicans, Democrats agree to get vast majority of US government funded

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 04:54 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 04:54 IST
President Donald Trump said on Thursday ‌Republicans and Democrats have agreed to get the ⁠vast majority of the federal government funded till September and that he was ​working with the U.S. Congress ‍to fully fund the government and avoid another shutdown. "Republicans and Democrats in Congress ⁠have ‌come ⁠together to get the vast majority of ‍the Government funded until September, while at ​the same time providing an ⁠extension to the Department of Homeland Security," Trump ⁠said in a post on Truth Social.

"I am working ⁠hard with Congress to ensure that ⁠we ‌are able to fully fund the Government, without delay."

