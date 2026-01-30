Trump says Republicans, Democrats agree to get vast majority of US government funded
President Donald Trump said on Thursday Republicans and Democrats have agreed to get the vast majority of the federal government funded till September and that he was working with the U.S. Congress to fully fund the government and avoid another shutdown. "Republicans and Democrats in Congress have come together to get the vast majority of the Government funded until September, while at the same time providing an extension to the Department of Homeland Security," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"I am working hard with Congress to ensure that we are able to fully fund the Government, without delay."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
