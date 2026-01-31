Left Menu

Himanta pays homage to Ahom dynasty founder, unveils his statute in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday paid tributes to Ahom dynasty founder Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha and recalled his contribution in uniting diverse communities. The Chief Ministers Office CMO, in another post, said Recalling the visionary legacy of the founder of the Ahom dynasty, Honble CM remarked that the Swargadeo united diverse communities into a bond of harmony, laying the foundation of a Bor Asom.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-01-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 12:27 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday paid tributes to Ahom dynasty founder Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha and recalled his contribution in uniting diverse communities. Sarma also unveiled his statute in Guwahati on 'Me-Dam-Me-Phi', a religious occasion of the Tai-Ahom community during which offerings are made to gods and ancestors. ''Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha established one of the greatest kingdoms of Bharatvarsha, a realm guided by consensus and rooted in the protection of heritage and identity. Today, on the sacred occasion of Me-Dam-Me-Phi, we dedicated his Bhavya Murti in the heart of Guwahati,'' the CM said in a post on X. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in another post, said: ''Recalling the visionary legacy of the founder of the Ahom dynasty, Hon'ble CM remarked that the Swargadeo united diverse communities into a bond of harmony, laying the foundation of a Bor Asom.''

