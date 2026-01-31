Himanta pays homage to Ahom dynasty founder, unveils his statute in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday paid tributes to Ahom dynasty founder Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha and recalled his contribution in uniting diverse communities. Sarma also unveiled his statute in Guwahati on 'Me-Dam-Me-Phi', a religious occasion of the Tai-Ahom community during which offerings are made to gods and ancestors. ''Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha established one of the greatest kingdoms of Bharatvarsha, a realm guided by consensus and rooted in the protection of heritage and identity. Today, on the sacred occasion of Me-Dam-Me-Phi, we dedicated his Bhavya Murti in the heart of Guwahati,'' the CM said in a post on X. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in another post, said: ''Recalling the visionary legacy of the founder of the Ahom dynasty, Hon'ble CM remarked that the Swargadeo united diverse communities into a bond of harmony, laying the foundation of a Bor Asom.''

