Artisans are custodians of India's civilisational heritage: VP Radhakrishnan

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday said that artisans are the custodians of India's civilisational heritage. He made the remarks while inaugurating the 39th edition of the Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Crafts Mela here. The crafts fair is being held from January 31 to February 15 and showcases the finest traditions of handicrafts, handlooms, culture, and cuisine from different states of the country, as well as from other countries, a statement said. Radhakrishnan said, ''Artisans are the custodians of India's civilisational heritage and the Mela reflects the nation's cultural soul and Atmanirbhar spirit, embodying the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.'' Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Faridabad MP, Krishan Pal Gurjar, and Haryana Minister for Heritage and Tourism Arvind Kumar Sharma were among those present on the occasion, it read. On the occasion, the vice-president also visited the partner country Egypt pavilion and appreciated the crafts on display. He also visited the pavilions at the Mela. Radhakrishnan also witnessed the 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' cultural performances and lauded the artistes for their captivating presentation, reflecting India's rich cultural diversity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)