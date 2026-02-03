Tunisian Crackdown: Stringent Sentences for Opposition Leaders
A Tunisian court has increased prison sentences for opposition leaders, including Rached Ghannouchi, amid a crackdown on dissent. Ghannouchi now faces a 50-year term on multiple charges. Critics argue the charges are politically motivated, coinciding with President Saied's power consolidation since dissolving parliament in 2021.
A Tunisian appeal court has intensified its crackdown on dissent by upholding and extending prison sentences for prominent politicians, including leader Rached Ghannouchi, amidst allegations of political maneuvering.
Among the convicted is Nadia Akacha, previously President Saied's chief of staff, now sentenced to 35 years in absentia after fleeing abroad, according to TAP state news agency.
The recent court decisions reflect a politically charged environment as President Saied consolidates power by dissolving parliament and the Supreme Judicial Council, moves contested as undermining Tunisia's developing democracy.
