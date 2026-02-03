Tunisian Crackdown: Stringent Sentences for Opposition Leaders

A Tunisian appeal court has intensified its crackdown on dissent by upholding and extending prison sentences for prominent politicians, including leader Rached Ghannouchi, amidst allegations of political maneuvering.

Among the convicted is Nadia Akacha, previously President Saied's chief of staff, now sentenced to 35 years in absentia after fleeing abroad, according to TAP state news agency.

The recent court decisions reflect a politically charged environment as President Saied consolidates power by dissolving parliament and the Supreme Judicial Council, moves contested as undermining Tunisia's developing democracy.

