Karnataka's Call for Rural Employment Revamp: A Clash of Federal Principles

The Karnataka government is urging the Center to repeal the VB-G RAM G Act and reinstate the UPA-era MGNREGA due to concerns over its impact on federalism and rural livelihoods. Opposition BJP expressed strong objections, while the resolution underscores the significance of decentralization and Gram Panchayats’ autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-led Karnataka government has moved a resolution in the Legislative Assembly, demanding the repeal of the VB-G RAM G Act. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah argued that the new rural employment legislation undermines federalism and the rights of rural workers.

Fierce opposition from the BJP met the resolution, with criticisms over the unilateral decision-making and the perceived erosion of Gram Panchayats' power. The resolution further asserts that the VB-G RAM G Act imposes a significant financial burden on the state, contradicting federal principles.

In response to the ongoing debate, the assembly witnessed slogan chanting and interruptions, highlighting the deep political divide over rural employment policies. Karnataka remains steadfast in its push for the reinstatement of the original MGNREGA framework to fortify rural livelihoods and decentralization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

