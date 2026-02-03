Karnataka's Call for Rural Employment Revamp: A Clash of Federal Principles

The Congress-led Karnataka government has moved a resolution in the Legislative Assembly, demanding the repeal of the VB-G RAM G Act. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah argued that the new rural employment legislation undermines federalism and the rights of rural workers.

Fierce opposition from the BJP met the resolution, with criticisms over the unilateral decision-making and the perceived erosion of Gram Panchayats' power. The resolution further asserts that the VB-G RAM G Act imposes a significant financial burden on the state, contradicting federal principles.

In response to the ongoing debate, the assembly witnessed slogan chanting and interruptions, highlighting the deep political divide over rural employment policies. Karnataka remains steadfast in its push for the reinstatement of the original MGNREGA framework to fortify rural livelihoods and decentralization.

(With inputs from agencies.)