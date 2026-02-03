Left Menu

Sharmila Pimplolkar Elected Unopposed as Thane's 23rd Mayor

Sharmila Pimplolkar was elected unopposed as Thane's 23rd mayor at a special civic body meeting. BJP's Krishna Patil became Deputy Mayor. Shiv Sena and BJP use a rotation policy for leadership roles. Celebrations marked the event. NCP explores alliances to secure Leader of Opposition in Thane Municipal Corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sharmila Pimplolkar of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has been elected unopposed as Thane's 23rd mayor. Her election was confirmed at a special general body meeting of the civic body, formally ending the tenure of the state government-appointed administrator after four years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Krishna Patil has been elected as the Deputy Mayor, with no other nominations filed for these key positions, ensuring an unopposed election. To manage ambitions within the Mahayuti alliance, a rotation formula determines that the Mayor and Deputy Mayor serve 15-month terms. This aims to provide different corporators the opportunity to lead, satisfying multiple elected members during their complete tenure.

Celebrations ensued at the civic headquarters, with traditional Maharashtrian attire and 'lezim' dance performances. A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled at the Thane Municipal Corporation's entrance. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party is considering alliances with AIMIM or the Sharad Pawar-led group to secure the Leader of Opposition post in the new House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

