Praful Patel: Steering NCP in Transition

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel clarified he is not vying for the national president role post-Ajit Pawar's demise. He emphasized that decisions will follow party consensus and expressed intent to fill the president vacancy, supporting Sunetra Pawar's legislative leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:29 IST
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel addressed speculation about his potential candidacy for the party's national presidency, stating emphatically that he is not in the running to assume the mantle following the late Ajit Pawar's unexpected passing.

Patel voiced concerns over individuals outside the party weighing in on NCP decisions, emphasizing the importance of internal consensus. 'Election of Sunetra Pawar as leader of the legislature party is our right,' he noted, affirming the need to respect the collective will and sentiments of the party's members.

Speaking from the party office in Delhi, Patel pledged to ensure the presidential vacancy is addressed, cautioning against further speculation on the matter. As the party pays tribute to Ajit Pawar, Patel reiterated NCP's determination to forge ahead under Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar's guidance.

