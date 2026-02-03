Tension Erupts in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Suspension
Eight opposition MPs, including seven from Congress and one from CPI-M, were suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behavior, escalating tensions between the government and opposition. The suspension, amid protests and disallowed speeches by Rahul Gandhi, raises concerns over parliamentary democracy and political discourse.
The suspension of eight MPs, seven from Congress and one from CPI-M, from the Lok Sabha has intensified the ongoing clash between the government and opposition. This action was taken due to the MPs' disruptive behavior, including tearing and throwing papers at the Chair during the Budget Session.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, was notably barred from citing an article based on excerpts from an unpublished memoir by former Army chief M M Naravane regarding the India-China conflict, a move that, according to the opposition, undermines parliamentary democracy.
Protests have erupted outside Parliament, led by Congress members, criticizing the government's approach and highlighting concerns over the influence of governance on democratic processes. The incident underscores significant political and procedural divides in the House.
