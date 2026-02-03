Left Menu

Tension Erupts in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Suspension

Eight opposition MPs, including seven from Congress and one from CPI-M, were suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behavior, escalating tensions between the government and opposition. The suspension, amid protests and disallowed speeches by Rahul Gandhi, raises concerns over parliamentary democracy and political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:50 IST
Tension Erupts in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Suspension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The suspension of eight MPs, seven from Congress and one from CPI-M, from the Lok Sabha has intensified the ongoing clash between the government and opposition. This action was taken due to the MPs' disruptive behavior, including tearing and throwing papers at the Chair during the Budget Session.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, was notably barred from citing an article based on excerpts from an unpublished memoir by former Army chief M M Naravane regarding the India-China conflict, a move that, according to the opposition, undermines parliamentary democracy.

Protests have erupted outside Parliament, led by Congress members, criticizing the government's approach and highlighting concerns over the influence of governance on democratic processes. The incident underscores significant political and procedural divides in the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026