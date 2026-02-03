Left Menu

Opposition Challenges Government Over US Trade Deal Announcement

Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha criticized the government for the way in which the trade deal with the US was announced. Concerns were raised about various domestic sectors, including dairy and agriculture. The need for modernizing national cyber security and addressing Centralized governance issues was discussed.

Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday criticized the government for the way in which the trade deal with the US was announced. Abdul Wahab from IUML mocked the government's delayed response compared to US President Donald Trump's announcement. The opposition sought clarity and details of the trade pact.

Ranjeet Ranjan from Congress voiced concerns about the impact on farmers, particularly in the dairy sector, while Vikram Singh Sahney from AAP emphasized the need for safeguarding farmers' interests over stock market metrics. Concerns about implementing the Swaminathan Committee's recommendations were also mentioned.

Additionally, S Niranjan Reddy from YSRCP underscored the necessity of updating India's national cyber security policy due to the rise of cloud computing and AI-driven systems. Sulata Deo from BJD addressed rising sectarian violence in Odisha, while Gurwinder Singh Oberoi from J&KNC criticized the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

