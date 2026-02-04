Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Gandhi's 'Traitor' Remark

The BJP criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu a 'traitor,' causing outrage within the Sikh community. BJP leaders highlighted Bittu's family history of service and deemed Gandhi's remarks unacceptable. The exchange occurred in the Parliament House complex, sparking significant political tension.

Updated: 04-02-2026 15:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a strong stance against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, following his controversial comments labeling Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu a 'traitor.' The BJP highlighted the deep distress this has caused within the Sikh community.

In a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri condemned Gandhi's use of the term 'traitor' against Bittu, particularly poignant given Bittu's family legacy. Bittu's grandfather, Sardar Beant Singh, was a former Punjab chief minister who was assassinated, further complicating the gravity of the accusation.

BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely also criticized Gandhi, echoing sentiments of anguish expressed by the Sikh community over the allegations. The verbal exchange between Gandhi and Bittu took place within the Parliament House complex, with tensions flaring over Gandhi's accusation and Bittu's retaliatory remarks calling Gandhi a 'desh ke dushman' or 'enemy of the nation.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

